Agonizing Wait for Closure: Families Anxiously Await DNA Matching Results After Air India Crash

In the aftermath of the tragic Air India crash, families are enduring a painfully long wait for the remains of their loved ones. The aircraft, which crashed on June 12 in Ahmedabad, claimed 241 lives on board and 29 on the ground. DNA testing began promptly but progresses slowly.

Despite reassurances from health authorities, distressed families struggle with the uncertainty. DNA matching can take time, particularly with the high number of fatalities and the condition of the bodies, say experts. The delay has left families like Pooja Sukhadare's, waiting in Ahmedabad with no word on the identity confirmation.

As of Monday, authorities have identified 99 victims and released 64 bodies. However, the slow pace due to logistical challenges is testing the patience of grieving families. Experts explain that severe damage and degradation of tissues add to the complexity of the task, yet emphasize that closure is achievable in due time.

(With inputs from agencies.)