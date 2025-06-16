Left Menu

Telangana's Healthcare Revolution: From Medical Colleges to Japanese Language Training

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to develop an action plan to improve facilities across the state's 34 medical colleges. Discussions included introducing Japanese language courses in nursing schools to meet demand from Japan, and collaborating with Japan for support. Various issues like funding and appointments were addressed.

Telangana's Healthcare Revolution: From Medical Colleges to Japanese Language Training
In a decisive move to bolster healthcare, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the preparation of an action plan to enhance facilities in the state's medical colleges. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to healthcare excellence.

During a meeting with Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Reddy discussed the potential inclusion of Japanese language courses in nursing schools. With a growing demand for nursing professionals from the state in Japan, this initiative could open new avenues for healthcare workers.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of resolving issues flagged by the National Medical Commission, including staff appointments and hospital expansions. Suggestions of an app to monitor hospital operations were put forward to ensure transparency and efficiency in healthcare delivery.

