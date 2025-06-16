A Harrowing Journey: Tribal Family's Heartbreaking Odyssey for Healthcare

Sakharam Kavar, a daily wage laborer from the Katkari tribal community, faced an unimaginable ordeal after tragically losing his newborn. Following the alleged denial of an ambulance by Nashik Civil Hospital, Kavar was forced to carry his stillborn daughter in a carry bag on a 90 km bus journey back to his village.

Nashik Civil Surgeon Dr. Pramod Gunjal refuted allegations of negligence, citing protocol explanations given to Kavar. Yet, the family's account suggests a lapse in communication and protocol, as Kavar claims he was provided no transport or proper guidance for his wife's healthcare or his daughter's last rites.

In a broader context, the incident exposes critical gaps in rural healthcare accessibility. With reports of non-responsive emergency services and malfunctioning ambulances, the story underscores the dire need for systemic reforms to prevent similar tragedies in marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)