Spain Pledges €5.25M to WHO, Reinforces Role in Global Health Leadership

In a significant move to strengthen global health cooperation, the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed a landmark agreement today, with Spain committing €5.25 million to support WHO’s strategic initiatives. This new contribution is a key step in Spain’s revitalized engagement in global health and international development, backed by a long-term €60 million pledge announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in late 2024.

The agreement underscores Spain’s commitment to global solidarity, equitable health access, and resilient health systems. As part of this new momentum, Spain has also resumed its place on the WHO Executive Board for the 2025–2028 term, marking nearly two decades since its last membership and signaling a reinvigorated role in shaping global health policies.

A Renewed Chapter in Spain’s Global Health Leadership

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the agreement and praised Spain’s growing leadership in health diplomacy.

“Spain has long been a close and steadfast partner to WHO and global health. We thank Spain for its increased flexible funding of our work, in doing so helping WHO be stronger and more independent and allowing us to deliver the services that countries and communities need from us.”

The €5.25 million allocation will provide flexible funding—widely seen as essential for WHO to respond swiftly and effectively to evolving global health priorities. Unlike earmarked funds that target specific projects, flexible contributions enable WHO to direct resources where they are most urgently needed, from emergency response to health systems strengthening and pandemic preparedness.

This fresh wave of funding forms part of Spain’s broader strategic framework: the Global Health Strategy 2024–2027, launched on 27 May 2025. The strategy outlines Spain’s commitment to addressing global health inequities, expanding access to universal health coverage, and enhancing health financing mechanisms. It aligns with international health goals and the Sustainable Development Agenda.

Supporting Countries in Crisis and Global Health Equity

Spain’s overarching €60 million commitment includes multi-year support for vulnerable populations and health systems in crisis-affected countries. Priority recipient nations include Jordan, Mali, and Sudan, where funding will support maternal and child health, vaccination programs, emergency medical services, and climate-resilient health infrastructure.

AECID, under the leadership of Mr. Antón Leis, has positioned itself as a pivotal partner in implementing Spain’s global development agenda. Through strategic and flexible contributions, the agency enables more agile and impactful health interventions, especially in low-income countries and conflict zones.

“This agreement reflects not only Spain’s renewed engagement with the WHO but also our broader vision for sustainable and equitable development,” said Antón Leis, Director of AECID. “By focusing on flexible, needs-based funding, we empower the WHO to deliver timely and life-saving support to those who need it most.”

Looking Ahead to FFD4 in Seville: Health Financing Takes Center Stage

Spain is also preparing to host a landmark event in international development: the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4), to be held in Seville from 30 June to 3 July 2025. The conference is expected to bring together world leaders, ministers, development experts, and civil society actors to forge a renewed global consensus on financing sustainable development.

A centerpiece of the conference will be a high-level special event on health financing, co-sponsored by WHO. Titled “Health Financing for a Safe and Sustainable Economy: Towards the Seville Health Financing Agenda for Action,” the event aims to push health funding to the forefront of the global development agenda. The session will feature leaders from international health agencies, finance ministries, global think tanks, and academia, emphasizing innovative models and accountability in health investment.

This event builds upon WHO’s push to reframe health as a foundational pillar of economic stability and security, especially in a post-pandemic world increasingly vulnerable to cross-border health threats.

Global Health at a Crossroads: Spain’s Role in Shaping the Future

The new agreement and broader financial commitments reaffirm Spain’s emerging leadership role in international health governance. By combining strategic funding with advocacy for systemic reform, Spain is helping to advance a vision of global health rooted in equity, resilience, and sustainable financing.

Spain’s dual track—supporting immediate health needs in vulnerable contexts while championing long-term policy reforms through platforms like FFD4—signals a multidimensional approach to health diplomacy.

As WHO faces growing global health challenges—including pandemic threats, rising non-communicable diseases, and health impacts of climate change—Spain’s support offers timely reinforcement of multilateral solutions and flexible, cooperative governance.