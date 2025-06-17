PGIMER to Revolutionize Patient Care with Smart Navigation App

Left Menu

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) plans to launch a smart navigation app to enhance patient experience and hospital efficiency. This app, developed with C-DAC, aims to simplify hospital navigation and reduce wait times through real-time mapping and QR code-based identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move poised to transform hospital visits, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is set to unveil a smart navigation app designed to enhance patient experience and operational efficiency. The institute, in partnership with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), aims to launch this app by year-end.

The forthcoming application integrates real-time indoor mapping, QR code-based patient identification, and crowd management capabilities to improve hospital navigation and mitigate wait times. According to PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal, the technology marks a significant stride in the institution's broader digital transformation journey.

Beyond technological enhancements, PGIMER is reinforcing infrastructure and staff capacities, including a Rs 987 crore Sarangpur Project and the recruitment of ex-servicemen for campus security. These initiatives, coupled with ongoing efforts like the Sarathi Project, underscore PGIMER's commitment to providing efficient and transparent healthcare services.

