Tragic Incident at Nagpur Pharma Company's Reactor

A fatal incident occurred in a Nagpur pharmaceutical plant when a pipe burst during a chemical process. One worker died and six others were injured, with two critically hurt. A police investigation is underway to assess safety measures at the facility where microcrystalline cellulose is manufactured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded at a pharmaceutical company in Nagpur as a pipe burst during a chemical process, resulting in one worker's death and injuries to six others.

Initially, authorities suspected an explosion at a reactor within Ankit Pulps and Boards' facility, but it was later clarified that a pipe burst led to the accident.

The deceased was identified as Sudhir Kalbande, while two workers remain in critical condition. An investigation into safety compliance at the company, which produces microcrystalline cellulose, is currently underway.

