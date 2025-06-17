Tragic Incident at Nagpur Pharma Company's Reactor

A tragic incident unfolded at a pharmaceutical company in Nagpur as a pipe burst during a chemical process, resulting in one worker's death and injuries to six others.

Initially, authorities suspected an explosion at a reactor within Ankit Pulps and Boards' facility, but it was later clarified that a pipe burst led to the accident.

The deceased was identified as Sudhir Kalbande, while two workers remain in critical condition. An investigation into safety compliance at the company, which produces microcrystalline cellulose, is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)