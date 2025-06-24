Amgen's MariTide: Promising Weight Loss with Milder Side Effects

In a recent medical meeting, Amgen's long-acting obesity drug MariTide demonstrated equivalent weight loss to high doses with fewer side effects. This emerged from a mid-stage trial's complete results.

A 72-week Phase 3 trial is now set to analyze three dosages, initiating at lower levels, according to Amgen's Jay Bradner.

Previously, the Phase 2 trial's top-line outcomes indicated significant weight loss among users. The drug, targeting GLP-1 and GIP hormones, also enhances cardiometabolic health with no new safety issues reported.