Amgen's MariTide: Promising Weight Loss with Milder Side Effects

Amgen's experimental obesity drug MariTide showed promising weight loss results with fewer side effects, according to a mid-stage trial. The company is launching a 72-week Phase 3 trial, with plans for further studies in cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. The drug activates appetite-reducing hormones and improves cardiometabolic measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:05 IST
In a recent medical meeting, Amgen's long-acting obesity drug MariTide demonstrated equivalent weight loss to high doses with fewer side effects. This emerged from a mid-stage trial's complete results.

A 72-week Phase 3 trial is now set to analyze three dosages, initiating at lower levels, according to Amgen's Jay Bradner.

Previously, the Phase 2 trial's top-line outcomes indicated significant weight loss among users. The drug, targeting GLP-1 and GIP hormones, also enhances cardiometabolic health with no new safety issues reported.

