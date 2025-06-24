IAEA Boosts Radiotherapy Access in Niger Through Rays of Hope Initiative

Cancer has emerged as a major health challenge in Niger, a country grappling with limited healthcare infrastructure and access. In 2022 alone, the country reported over 11,000 new cancer cases and more than 8,800 cancer-related deaths, underscoring a critical need for effective and accessible treatment options. With radiotherapy required in approximately 50% of all cancer treatments, the shortage of radiotherapy services has posed a significant barrier to saving lives.

For years, Niger lacked sufficient cancer care facilities. Even when services were technically available, patients were often unable to benefit due to outdated technology, high costs, and the need to travel abroad for treatment. This has begun to change, thanks to the IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative.

Transformative Impact of the IAEA's Rays of Hope

Through Rays of Hope — a flagship initiative launched by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2022 — Niger is now making meaningful progress toward expanding its radiotherapy services. This initiative is designed to bring equitable access to cancer care to the world’s most underserved regions by supporting the development of infrastructure, human resources, and technical expertise.

One of the most transformative developments under the initiative has been the establishment of a new radiotherapy facility equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. The facility includes:

A medical linear accelerator (LINAC) for advanced radiotherapy

A computed tomography (CT) simulator to guide treatment planning

An advanced treatment planning system

Dosimetry and calibration equipment

Essential accessories for high-quality patient care

Milestone Inauguration in 2024

The new LINAC facility was officially inaugurated in October 2024 during a ceremony attended by Niger’s President Abdourahamane Tchiani and IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu. This was a defining moment not only for Niger’s healthcare system but also for the broader regional effort to increase access to life-saving cancer treatments.

President Tchiani praised the initiative, stating:

“The presence of this machinery in our country will significantly enhance the quality of life for the people of Niger, as it will lead to a considerable decrease in treatment costs and medical evacuations.”

The new radiotherapy centre now serves a population of 24 million, marking a significant leap forward from its earlier status, where the National Cancer Centre, established in 2021 with IAEA support, operated with only a Cobalt-60 machine and a conventional simulator. The new equipment enables more precise tumour targeting while minimizing harm to healthy tissues and vital organs.

Building Human Capacity Alongside Infrastructure

Technology alone cannot address Niger’s cancer care challenges. Recognizing this, the IAEA has also prioritized capacity building to develop the country’s radiation medicine workforce.

Over 32 medical professionals — including radiation oncologists, medical physicists, radiation therapy technologists, and oncology nurses — have undergone IAEA-led training programs, both regionally and internationally. These professionals now form the backbone of Niger’s cancer care workforce, capable of delivering high-quality radiotherapy services.

May Abdel-Wahab, Director of the IAEA Division of Human Health, noted:

“For over 60 years, our radiation oncologists and medical physicists have worked closely with countries to help establish and expand radiotherapy facilities... including expertise on design, equipment selection, procurement, training, and quality assurance.”

Partnerships That Power Progress

The success of Niger’s radiotherapy expansion is a testament to the power of international collaboration. The IAEA not only provided technical expertise and training but also played a pivotal role in securing financial and strategic partnerships.

The Islamic Development Bank provided financial backing for the procurement of the LINAC system, facilitated through IAEA coordination.

The United States of America, as part of the broader Rays of Hope effort, contributed by funding the CT simulator and supporting health professional training.

According to Shaukat Abdulrazak, Director of the IAEA’s Division for Africa:

“The IAEA’s support included facilitating an effective partnership between Niger and the Islamic Development Bank... [and] additional contributions from the United States have been instrumental in this progress.”

Looking Ahead: Rays of Hope Forum 2025

The next chapter in global cancer care equity will unfold at the Rays of Hope Forum, scheduled for 30 June to 2 July 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The event will bring together stakeholders from across the globe to review three years of progress and mobilize further action under the theme #CancerCare4All.

Niger’s story will likely serve as a model of transformation, showing how coordinated international support, strategic investment, and local commitment can collectively overcome long-standing barriers to essential cancer care services.

The IAEA’s continued support through Rays of Hope is revolutionizing cancer treatment in Niger. From establishing advanced treatment facilities to training skilled medical personnel, these efforts are creating a lifeline for thousands of cancer patients. More than just a healthcare upgrade, this initiative represents a commitment to health equity, dignity, and resilience in the face of rising cancer burdens across low-income nations.