Arvind N Sivaramakrishnan Takes Charge as CTO at Asia Healthcare Holdings

Arvind N Sivaramakrishnan has been appointed Chief Technology Officer at Asia Healthcare Holdings. He will spearhead the digital technology strategy, focusing on digital infrastructure, AI, and cybersecurity. With a background at DXC Technology and Apollo Hospitals, he brings extensive expertise in healthcare technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:48 IST
  • India

Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) has appointed Arvind N Sivaramakrishnan as Chief Technology Officer, according to an announcement made on Tuesday. AHH is a prominent platform specializing in single-specialty healthcare across India and South Asia.

Sivaramakrishnan will lead the organization's digital technology strategy, focusing on enhancing digital infrastructure, AI integration, cybersecurity measures, telehealth platforms, and optimizing Electronic Health Records (EHR) across various verticals. The announcement was made via a press release, highlighting AHH's commitment to leveraging technology to improve healthcare delivery.

Previously, Sivaramakrishnan held significant roles, including leadership positions at DXC Technology and Apollo Hospitals, where he orchestrated digital transformations. His tenure as Vice Chairman on the HIMSS Asia Pacific board and membership in the Privacy Advisory Panel with the Data Security Council of India accentuates his deep-rooted expertise in healthcare information systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

