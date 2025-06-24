Left Menu

Gates Foundation's $1.6 Billion Commitment to Vaccine Equity

The Gates Foundation is dedicating $1.6 billion over five years to Gavi, a partnership aiding in the purchase of vaccines for impoverished children globally. Concerns arise about increased child mortality due to reduced foreign aid. Notably, vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is involved in Gavi-related events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:54 IST
Gates Foundation's $1.6 Billion Commitment to Vaccine Equity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Gates Foundation announced its commitment of $1.6 billion over the next five years to support Gavi, a key player in providing vaccines to the world's poorest children. This move comes amid global concerns of rising child mortality rates due to significant cuts in foreign aid.

In a statement, Bill Gates emphasized the importance of funding Gavi as a critical measure to prevent an increase in child deaths worldwide. The foundation's decision underscores the urgency of addressing vaccine equity in vulnerable communities.

Interestingly, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., noted for his skepticism towards vaccines, plans to speak at a Gavi fundraising event. This comes as the Trump administration has signaled its intent to reduce financial support for the vaccine alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025