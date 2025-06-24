Left Menu

Colgate's Oral Health Movement: Transforming India's Dental Hygiene

Colgate-Palmolive has launched the Oral Health Movement aiming to improve India's oral care by utilizing technology and partnerships. With 4.5 million screenings conducted and vital insights gathered, the movement aims to make oral health a national priority, supported by the Indian Dental Association and government policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:14 IST
Colgate's Oral Health Movement: Transforming India's Dental Hygiene
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Colgate-Palmolive has embarked on a transformative journey to enhance India's oral care landscape with its newly launched Oral Health Movement. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, Colgate aims to address the low rate of regular dentist visits and the rising dental issues among Indians.

The campaign utilized mobile phone technology and a network of 50,000 dentists to offer free dental check-ups to millions across the country. The movement aligns with government initiatives, such as the National Oral Health Program, spotlighting oral care as a critical public health issue.

The comprehensive data collected through 4.5 million screenings revealed insightful trends, emphasizing the need for preventive care, public awareness, and policy intervention. Colgate's commitment to oral health extends beyond this initiative, aiming to foster a healthier generation through the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program and ongoing collaborations with local governments and organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025