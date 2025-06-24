Colgate's Oral Health Movement: Transforming India's Dental Hygiene

Colgate-Palmolive has embarked on a transformative journey to enhance India's oral care landscape with its newly launched Oral Health Movement. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, Colgate aims to address the low rate of regular dentist visits and the rising dental issues among Indians.

The campaign utilized mobile phone technology and a network of 50,000 dentists to offer free dental check-ups to millions across the country. The movement aligns with government initiatives, such as the National Oral Health Program, spotlighting oral care as a critical public health issue.

The comprehensive data collected through 4.5 million screenings revealed insightful trends, emphasizing the need for preventive care, public awareness, and policy intervention. Colgate's commitment to oral health extends beyond this initiative, aiming to foster a healthier generation through the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program and ongoing collaborations with local governments and organizations.

