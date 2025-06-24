First Fatality in Nepal from New COVID Variant Sparks Concern

Nepal has reported its first fatality due to a new variant of the Coronavirus, according to health authorities. The deceased was a resident of Suryodaya Municipality in Ilam, officials from the Koshi province confirmed.

The patient, a woman, was admitted to Nobel Medical College and Hospital in Biratnagar on Monday after a week of experiencing breathing difficulties. Early on Tuesday morning, she succumbed to the virus despite receiving medical treatment, as per hospital sources.

Currently, seven other individuals from the Koshi province, including four from Jhapa, two from Morang, and one from Ilam, are also receiving treatment for this new variant, heightening concerns among health professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)