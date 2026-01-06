Left Menu

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Faces Health Concerns Amid Legal Troubles

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s ex-president, is awaiting Supreme Court approval for hospital tests following a fall. Despite initial medical treatment showing minor injuries, further hospitalization requires legal authorization. Bolsonaro, serving a 27-year sentence, has faced multiple health issues, including treatments for a hernia and complications from a previous stabbing.

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, currently imprisoned, faced another health scare as he awaited Supreme Court permission on Tuesday to undergo medical tests after a fall. His wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, announced on social media that the 70-year-old had hit his head on furniture and was seeking hospital admission for tests.

The federal police confirmed that Bolsonaro received initial medical attention for minor injuries but mentioned any hospital referral awaited Supreme Court authorization. Despite the absence of severe injury, the former president's legal and health challenges continue to draw public attention.

Bolsonaro, who is enduring a 27-year prison sentence after losing the 2022 presidential election, has an ongoing history of hospital visits following a 2018 stabbing incident. He recently underwent procedures for a hernia and persistent hiccups, adding layers to his legal and health battles.

