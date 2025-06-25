Dollar Dips Amid Fragile Israeli-Iranian Truce

The dollar struggled to maintain its position on Wednesday as global markets reacted to a fragile truce between Israel and Iran. Investors shifted towards higher-risk assets following U.S. President Donald Trump's successful mediation.

The ceasefire temporarily ended the aerial conflict, causing the dollar to weaken after it had surged as a safe haven during the tensions. Despite the truce's instability, market optimism prevailed, with global shares reaching unprecedented heights.

Meanwhile, differences among U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers regarding future interest rate cuts signal an ongoing debate that could influence market movements. Economic indicators suggest potential rate cuts, casting uncertainty over the dollar's future trajectory.

