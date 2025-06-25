Left Menu

Tragedy in Pilkhuwa: Denied Treatment Over Payment, Child Dies

A five-year-old girl tragically died in Pilkhuwa after being denied treatment at a private hospital due to her parents' inability to pay Rs 20,000. The case has prompted an investigation by local authorities, with the possibility of strict action against the hospital's management for their alleged negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Pilkhuwa's Saraswati Hospital when a five-year-old girl, Amreen, was denied medical treatment over her parents' failure to pay Rs 20,000. Her parents, daily wage laborers, rushed her to the facility on June 20.

Facing refusal, they were advised to transfer her to a government hospital, but the delay proved fatal. Amreen's parents allege that the hospital's inaction resulted in her death.

Hapur Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sunil Tyagi, has initiated an investigation, pledging strict action if the allegations are confirmed. Meanwhile, BJP leader Mohammad Danish appealed to Union Health Minister JP Nadda for stringent measures against the hospital, labeling their actions as 'inhuman.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

