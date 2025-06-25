Left Menu

From Hope to Reality: Baby Aasmika's Medical Milestone Through Global Compassion

Aasmika Das, a baby from West Bengal, underwent a life-changing Zolgensma gene therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, thanks to INR 8.41 crore raised by 5.29 lakh donors through Impact Guru. Her story highlights the power of collective compassion and advanced healthcare technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:06 IST
  • India

In a groundbreaking achievement for pediatric care, baby Aasmika Das from West Bengal has successfully received Zolgensma gene therapy at a Kolkata hospital. This medical triumph was facilitated by her parents raising INR 8.41 crore through the crowdfunding platform Impact Guru, with the generous contribution of 5.29 lakh donors worldwide.

Aasmika was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a critical genetic disorder affecting muscle function. Her father expressed profound gratitude for the unprecedented donor support, which has given Aasmika a chance at a normal life with the help of one of the most expensive gene therapies available.

Impact Guru's CEO, Piyush Jain, emphasized the campaign's success in showcasing both human generosity and advanced medical technology. The campaign's viral reach underscores the potential of collective action in transforming healthcare accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

