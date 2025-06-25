Workplace Stress Linked to Higher Diabetes Risk

A recent study highlights a worrying link between workplace stress and an increased risk of developing diabetes. Emotional demands and confrontations at work, particularly in roles requiring constant interaction with others, may elevate this risk by up to 24% in women.

Published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine, the research shows that women in emotionally demanding jobs without social support face the highest risk. Factors like job strain and workplace bullying are known contributors to the likelihood of developing diabetes, the researchers noted.

The study analyzed data from 30 lakh people in Sweden, revealing that over two lakh individuals developed type 2 diabetes between 2006 and 2020. The findings point towards stress-induced biological mechanisms, such as excess cortisol production, exacerbating insulin resistance, particularly in low-support work environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)