Vaccine Advisory Panel Overhaul Sparks Controversy

The CDC's revamped vaccine advisory panel, reconstituted by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is under scrutiny as it convenes to discuss vaccines for COVID-19, RSV, influenza, and MMRV. Concerns arise due to the presence of members with vaccine skepticism, prompting calls to postpone the meeting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's newly restructured vaccine advisory panel is convening this week amid significant controversy. This is the first meeting since Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reformed the committee, notably adding individuals with histories of vaccine skepticism to its ranks.

On the agenda are discussions concerning vaccines for COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and the MMRV shot, with thimerosal-containing vaccines also spotlighted despite its established safety. The overhaul has prompted concerns from former committee members and medical experts, with some politicians advocating for a postponement.

Ahead of the meeting, Dr. Michael Ross, one of the new appointees, unexpectedly withdrew, resulting in a seven-member panel. The panel's critical role in shaping immunization schedules and influencing vaccine insurance coverage and federal procurement adds urgency to the proceedings.

