Left Menu

European Stocks Wobble Amid Ceasefire Concerns and US Tariff Deadline

European stocks hit a stumbling block as the fragility of the Israel-Iran ceasefire and an approaching US tariff deadline weighed on investor sentiment. Despite a strong rebound, regional markets saw declines, led by Spain's 1.6% drop. Automotive stocks rose, while defence notes gained from NATO's spending pledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:00 IST
European Stocks Wobble Amid Ceasefire Concerns and US Tariff Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks faced a setback as investors navigated the uncertain waters following the Israel-Iran ceasefire and an impending US tariff deadline. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.7%, marking a red day for most sectors, although defence stocks saw a rise due to NATO's military spending commitments.

Regional markets were not spared, with Spain recording a substantial 1.6% drop, stirred by defence budget concerns and cooled economic growth. Germany fell 0.6%, and France and Britain followed suit with 0.8% and 0.5% declines. Conversely, automotive stocks showed resilience, with Stellantis surging 3% after a ratings upgrade.

Amid these developments, the US-brokered Israel-Iran ceasefire remained under scrutiny. At the same time, European leaders hurried to secure trade agreements ahead of the US tariff pause deadline. On the other side of the pond, the US Federal Reserve adopted a cautious tone in its policy approach, adding to the economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025