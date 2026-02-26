BSNL Controversy: Transfer Orders Amid Prayagraj Visit Scandal

Transfer orders for two senior BSNL officials in Uttar Pradesh have stirred controversy after a detailed office order went viral. The order outlined arrangements for a high-profile visit by BSNL Director Vivek Banzal to Prayagraj, a plan later canceled amid public scrutiny.

The visit, slated for February 25-26, included a host of activities, involving approximately 50 officials for meticulous organization. The itinerary featured a dip at the famous Sangam, visits to key local temples, and other engagements, sparking discussions among employees and management.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned the incident as "unacceptable," urging adherence to rules. While transfer orders for the officials remain unenforced, the department continues to review the case, as legal options are reportedly considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)