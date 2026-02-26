Left Menu

BSNL Controversy: Transfer Orders Amid Prayagraj Visit Scandal

Two senior BSNL officials in Uttar Pradesh face transfer orders following a viral office order for a board director’s extravagant visit to Prayagraj, which was canceled. The situation has sparked major discussions, with questions raised about who initiated such orders. An inquiry is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:23 IST
BSNL Controversy: Transfer Orders Amid Prayagraj Visit Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Transfer orders for two senior BSNL officials in Uttar Pradesh have stirred controversy after a detailed office order went viral. The order outlined arrangements for a high-profile visit by BSNL Director Vivek Banzal to Prayagraj, a plan later canceled amid public scrutiny.

The visit, slated for February 25-26, included a host of activities, involving approximately 50 officials for meticulous organization. The itinerary featured a dip at the famous Sangam, visits to key local temples, and other engagements, sparking discussions among employees and management.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned the incident as "unacceptable," urging adherence to rules. While transfer orders for the officials remain unenforced, the department continues to review the case, as legal options are reportedly considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

 Russia
2
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

 India
3
Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

 Global
4
EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026