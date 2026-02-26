Police Under Fire: Officers Suspended Amid Allegations in Self-Immolation Case

A sub-inspector and six constables in Bareilly have faced suspension due to allegations of negligence and dereliction of duty in the wake of a self-immolation attempt at a local police station. The incident, which involved a delivery executive named Akshay Kumar, has prompted departmental inquiries into the officers' conduct.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya confirmed that an inquiry led by SP City Manush Pareek found significant lapses. The sub-inspector, Surendra Sharma, stationed at the public grievance help desk, allegedly failed to address Kumar's complaints during his three visits to the station, leading to the tragic event.

Besides Sharma, six constables were suspended for various infractions, including prolonged absences and misconduct. Instances involved include a head constable's alleged habitual drinking, others preparing for exams, and failure to report back after sanctioned leave. The SSP has initiated queries into each officer's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)