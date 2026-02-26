Left Menu

Tragic End in Gurugram: A Domestic Help's Untimely Demise

Aarti Devi, a domestic help in Gurugram's DLF Phase 2, allegedly committed suicide. No suicide note was found and her family is not accusing anyone. Police are investigating. Devi, from Unnao, had been working in the flat for two years and was discovered hanging by her employer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:26 IST
Tragic End in Gurugram: A Domestic Help's Untimely Demise
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman employed as domestic help was found dead, allegedly due to suicide, in Gurugram's DLF Phase 2. The police have reported no suspicion of foul play.

The deceased, Aarti Devi, aged 20, hailed from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, and had served her employer's household for two years. Her body was discovered hanging in her servant quarters.

No suicide note was located at the scene. Authorities continue their investigation, having handed over the remains to her family after an autopsy. Forensic experts also conducted an examination of the site.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

 Russia
2
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

 India
3
Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

 Global
4
EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026