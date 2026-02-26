Tragic End in Gurugram: A Domestic Help's Untimely Demise

A young woman employed as domestic help was found dead, allegedly due to suicide, in Gurugram's DLF Phase 2. The police have reported no suspicion of foul play.

The deceased, Aarti Devi, aged 20, hailed from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, and had served her employer's household for two years. Her body was discovered hanging in her servant quarters.

No suicide note was located at the scene. Authorities continue their investigation, having handed over the remains to her family after an autopsy. Forensic experts also conducted an examination of the site.