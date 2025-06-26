Left Menu

ICMR Expands Mobile BSL-3 Labs to Boost Outbreak Response

The Indian Council of Medical Research is acquiring two new Mobile BSL-3 laboratories to strengthen outbreak response and public health efforts, particularly in remote regions. Known as RAMBAAN, these indigenous, rapid-action labs will enhance diagnostics during pathogen outbreaks, following successful use during recent Nipah virus cases in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 01:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is set to bolster its outbreak response capabilities by acquiring two additional Mobile BSL-3 laboratories. These high-tech labs will enhance public health delivery, targeting especially remote and hard-to-reach areas.

Named RAMBAAN, the labs are already stationed in Pune and Gorakhpur. They were developed with Klenzaids Contamination Controls Private Limited under India's Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. The labs boast cutting-edge features like negative air pressure environments, advanced HVAC with HEPA filters, and robust waste management systems.

The first successful deployment occurred during a Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala in 2023. Built on a Bharat Benz chassis, the labs conform to WHO's rapid response classification and ensure seamless communication and power supply options for uninterrupted operation.

