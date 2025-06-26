Navigating Grief: The Emotional Aftermath of the AI-171 Crash

The tragic crash of AI-171 in Ahmedabad has left families grappling with intense grief and confusion. Amid this chaotic aftermath, the Department of Psychiatry at B J Medical College has stepped in to offer vital emotional support to affected families.

Penned by Dr. Minakshi Parikh and her team, the emotional narrative delves into the various stages of grief experienced by the families of the victims. Glaring denial, harrowing shock, and unresolved anger are just a few facets needing professional attention.

The psychologists and psychiatrists, under immense pressure, provide psychological first aid, encouraging grief-stricken relatives to talk, and apply therapeutic interventions while grappling with sleeplessness themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)