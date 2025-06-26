Left Menu

Navigating Grief: The Emotional Aftermath of the AI-171 Crash

In the aftermath of the devastating AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, psychiatrists are helping bereaved families through the emotional turmoil of grief. The tragedy has prompted a complex response involving denial, anger, and acceptance. Mental health professionals provide critical support to help affected individuals cope and process the catastrophic loss.

The tragic crash of AI-171 in Ahmedabad has left families grappling with intense grief and confusion. Amid this chaotic aftermath, the Department of Psychiatry at B J Medical College has stepped in to offer vital emotional support to affected families.

Penned by Dr. Minakshi Parikh and her team, the emotional narrative delves into the various stages of grief experienced by the families of the victims. Glaring denial, harrowing shock, and unresolved anger are just a few facets needing professional attention.

The psychologists and psychiatrists, under immense pressure, provide psychological first aid, encouraging grief-stricken relatives to talk, and apply therapeutic interventions while grappling with sleeplessness themselves.

