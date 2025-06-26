Global Health Updates: Vaccine Advisory Shakeup and Bird Flu Trade Shifts

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry confirmed updates to chicken trade restrictions by several countries following a bird flu outbreak at a commercial farm. Efforts are underway to reverse these bans after Brazil declared its commercial flocks bird flu-free post a 28-day outbreak-free period.

Nestle USA announced plans to eliminate synthetic food colors from all its products by mid-2026, significantly advancing its health-conscious product portfolio. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance surpassed profit expectations amid a $10 billion acquisition by Sycamore Partners, signaling shifts in privatization efforts.

Novo Nordisk introduced its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India to rival Eli Lilly's Mounjaro. The US vaccine committee faced scrutiny for non-existent research citations, while Pfizer and Altimmune made strides in therapies for bleeding disorders and obesity-related liver disease, showcasing advancements in medical treatments.