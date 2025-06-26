Global Health Updates: Vaccine Advisory Shakeup and Bird Flu Trade Shifts
Key health updates involve Brazil's bird flu trade restrictions, Nestle USA's removal of synthetic food colors, Walgreens profit boost amid privatization, Novo Nordisk's drug launch in India, and controversial US vaccine committee activities. Pfizer's bleeding disorder therapy and Altimmune's obesity drug also achieve trial success.
Brazil's Agriculture Ministry confirmed updates to chicken trade restrictions by several countries following a bird flu outbreak at a commercial farm. Efforts are underway to reverse these bans after Brazil declared its commercial flocks bird flu-free post a 28-day outbreak-free period.
Nestle USA announced plans to eliminate synthetic food colors from all its products by mid-2026, significantly advancing its health-conscious product portfolio. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance surpassed profit expectations amid a $10 billion acquisition by Sycamore Partners, signaling shifts in privatization efforts.
Novo Nordisk introduced its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India to rival Eli Lilly's Mounjaro. The US vaccine committee faced scrutiny for non-existent research citations, while Pfizer and Altimmune made strides in therapies for bleeding disorders and obesity-related liver disease, showcasing advancements in medical treatments.
