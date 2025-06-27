Controversy Looms: Vaccine Advisory Panel's Thimerosal Decision Sparks Debate

The newly restructured vaccine advisory panel led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. voted to recommend seasonal influenza shots free of mercury-based thimerosal, amid continuing debates over its safety. Thimerosal, although linked by some to autism, is deemed safe by many health authorities.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), now a seven-member panel after Kennedy replaced 17 previous members, voted 5-1 to prioritize mercury-free vaccines, further fueling controversy. Panelist Dr. Cody Meissner was the sole dissenting vote, citing the importance of flu vaccines over unfounded thimerosal fears.

Criticism came from former CDC adviser Dr. Fiona Havers, who called the recommendations a 'farce,' highlighting procedural irregularities. The panel's RSV drug recommendation for infants also faced concern, including from panel member Retsef Levi. The recommendations await approval from top health officials.

