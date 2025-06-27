Left Menu

Vaccine Advisory Panel Recommends Thimerosal-Free Flu Shots Amid Safety Debate

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s revamped vaccine advisory panel has voted to recommend thimerosal-free flu shots, despite longstanding studies finding no safety risks. Anti-vaccine groups correlate thimerosal with autism, but the FDA states its removal is a precautionary measure. The decision follows the installation of a new panel.

In a significant move, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s redesigned vaccine advisory panel has voted to recommend the administration of thimerosal-free flu shots. The vote comes despite decades of research indicating no associated safety issues with the mercury-based preservative.

Thimerosal, predominantly used in multi-dose flu vaccines, has been controversially linked by anti-vaccine groups to autism and other disorders. However, the FDA maintains that its removal was merely a precautionary measure, with a negligible percentage of the flu shots containing thimerosal.

The decision followed the firing of the previous panel, replaced by a new team advocating for revised vaccination policies. CDC experts have not publicly countered claims from thimerosal opponents, although the panel's recommendation must still be ratified by health authorities. The move underscores ongoing tensions in vaccine safety discussions.

