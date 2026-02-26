Left Menu

Maharashtra FDA Minister Faces Bribery Allegations Amid Political Storm

Maharashtra FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal faces pressure from the Opposition to resign following an alleged bribery incident involving a clerk in his office. Despite Zirwal denying involvement, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the clerk accepting a bribe. The controversy triggered a walkout in the Legislative Council.

Amid political upheaval, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal found himself embroiled in a bribery scandal, prompting calls for his resignation. The case intensified as the Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended a clerk allegedly accepting a bribe at the state secretariat.

Opposition leaders, particularly Satej Patil from the Congress, raised the issue in the Legislative Council, arguing that Zirwal should step down pending the investigation. They emphasized that the minister's position was untenable while inquiries into the bribery allegations continued.

In his defense, Zirwal asserted his innocence, stating he was in Delhi at the time of the clerk's arrest and had no involvement in the misconduct. Despite his assurances, the Council witnessed a dramatic walkout by the Opposition, further escalating the political tensions surrounding the case.

