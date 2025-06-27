Left Menu

WHO says 'no evidence of harm' from thimerosal

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:56 IST
WHO says 'no evidence of harm' from thimerosal

The World Health Organization said on Friday that thimerosal, a mercury-preservative used in some vaccines was not harmful, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory panel voted to recommend Americans receive seasonal influenza shots that are free from it.

"Thimerosal has been reviewed multiple times by multiple agencies, including WHO, and it's clear from the evidence that there is no evidence of harm from the use of thimerosal," Dr. Katherine O'Brien from the World Health Organization told reporters on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025