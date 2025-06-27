WHO says 'no evidence of harm' from thimerosal

The World Health Organization said on Friday that thimerosal, a mercury-preservative used in some vaccines was not harmful, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory panel voted to recommend Americans receive seasonal influenza shots that are free from it.

"Thimerosal has been reviewed multiple times by multiple agencies, including WHO, and it's clear from the evidence that there is no evidence of harm from the use of thimerosal," Dr. Katherine O'Brien from the World Health Organization told reporters on Friday.

