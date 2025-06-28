Left Menu

Senator Probes GSK's Discontinuation of Children's Asthma Inhaler

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan has initiated an investigation into GlaxoSmithKline's decision to discontinue the Flovent HFA asthma inhaler. The move has led to increased hospitalizations and deaths. Hassan demands transparency from GSK and urges the company to reinstate the inhaler to ensure affordable access and better health outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 01:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan has taken decisive action by launching an investigation into GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) decision to pull Flovent HFA, a crucial asthma inhaler for children, off the market. According to Hassan, this decision has resulted in a troubling rise in asthma-related hospitalizations and fatalities.

In a series of letters sent to GSK and its generic distributor, Prasco Laboratories, Hassan demanded an explanation for the decision, including financial and health impacts. She emphasized the need for innovation and affordability in healthcare. GSK, while committed to patient health, has faced accusations of evading rebate obligations and raising costs for low-income families.

The senator cited an analysis revealing significant financial implications for Medicaid and patients. Both GSK and Prasco are urged to improve access and affordability. Despite efforts to support a patient assistance program, costs remain a barrier, prompting calls for increased transparency and responsibility in pricing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

