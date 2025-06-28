Te Puna Transforms Breast Screening in NZ: 135,000 Women to Benefit from Digital Platform

In a landmark development for public health in New Zealand, Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced the nationwide rollout of Te Puna – a cutting-edge digital platform designed to overhaul the country’s breast cancer screening system. The platform is set to revolutionize access and efficiency, targeting over 135,000 women who are eligible but not currently enrolled for breast screening.

The rollout marks a significant shift in strategy, moving from an opt-in system – which has historically left many women unregistered – to an opt-out model. This change means women will be proactively identified and automatically invited to book mammogram appointments as they become eligible.

Streamlining Access and Early Detection

Minister Brown emphasized the life-saving potential of the new system:

“Early detection through regular mammograms is critical. Women diagnosed through screening are about 34% less likely to die from breast cancer. This new system will make it easier for more women to get the checks they need, when they need them.”

Te Puna introduces a streamlined experience for users, replacing the outdated legacy system with a modern, user-friendly interface. It allows women to book or modify appointments using a secure personalized link or QR code sent via text, email, or post. This enhanced flexibility aims to remove barriers and encourage participation, particularly among those who may have never screened or done so irregularly in the past.

Enhanced Data and Outreach Capabilities

In addition to improving user experience, Te Puna significantly enhances the data tracking and reporting capabilities available to healthcare providers. This means better monitoring of participation rates and targeted outreach to women in underserved communities or those with lower screening uptake.

By improving accuracy and ease of communication, Te Puna will enable more responsive and personalized healthcare delivery. Providers can more effectively identify women overdue for screenings and prompt timely interventions.

Wider Screening Age Range and Government Commitment

Another critical advancement is the Government’s commitment to extend breast screening services to women aged 70 to 74 – a long-awaited policy expansion. This extension is scheduled to begin later this year, complementing the rollout of Te Puna and reinforcing the Government’s broader strategy to lift national screening rates.

Minister Brown stated:

“This Government is focused on lifting screening rates to save more lives and improve treatment outcomes. Te Puna will play a vital role in achieving that.”

Public Health with a Personal Touch

Te Puna exemplifies the fusion of technology and public health – offering a proactive, user-centered approach that could serve as a model for other national health initiatives. It places timely care within easier reach, particularly for those who may face logistical or informational barriers.

By shifting the burden of scheduling away from individuals and placing it within a smart system, New Zealand’s breast screening services are poised to become more equitable, efficient, and impactful.

As the country looks forward to the benefits of this rollout, Te Puna signals a new chapter in preventive care — one where early detection becomes not just accessible, but expected.