Left Menu

Barbara O’Neill's Indian Wellness Tour: A New Era in Natural Healing

Barbara O’Neill's debut wellness tour in India concluded with success, impacting the landscape of natural health over four days in New Delhi and Mumbai. Her sessions on gut health, natural healing, and self-reliance inspired attendees, fostering a movement towards simple and effective methods for improved well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:26 IST
Barbara O’Neill's Indian Wellness Tour: A New Era in Natural Healing
  • Country:
  • India

Barbara O'Neill, a globally renowned health educator, concluded her eagerly anticipated debut tour in India, leaving a significant mark on the country's wellness landscape. Her four-day journey across New Delhi and Mumbai captivated audiences eager to explore self-reliant health solutions.

Drawing from over four decades of expertise in natural healing, O'Neill championed the body's innate ability to heal at packed seminars in Delhi's Kamani Auditorium and Mumbai's Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir. Her lectures tackled subjects like hormonal imbalances, chronic fatigue, IBS, and obesity, emphasizing the pivotal role of gut health.

The tour's hands-on workshops, where she demonstrated natural remedies, resonated particularly well with audiences. O'Neill praised the support of wellness brands, highlighting their contribution to sustainable lifestyles. Amid India's political tensions, her visit signified a commitment to promoting preventive health practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025