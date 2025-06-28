Health News Update: From Cyberattacks to Weight-Loss Wars
This summary covers recent developments in health from the death tied to a cyberattack on Synnovis services in the UK, the Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk rivalry in the weight-loss drug market in India, ongoing COVID-19 origin investigations, revised Czech guidelines for gender change, and DIY weight-loss drugs in the US.
In a rare confirmation, UK health authorities have linked a patient's death to a cyberattack on Synnovis last year. The incident delayed blood test results at King's College Hospital in London, contributing to the patient's demise, making it one of the first known fatalities from hacking activities in healthcare.
India has approved the launch of Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, as competition with Novo Nordisk intensifies in the burgeoning market. With obesity rates soaring, the rivalry over injectable weight-loss solutions like Wegovy is heating up, offering groundbreaking options in a nation second only to China in diabetes prevalence.
Transgender individuals in the Czech Republic will no longer need surgery to legally change gender, but must undergo medical observation following Health Ministry's updated guidelines. Concurrently, the WHO continues its probe into the origin of COVID-19, and in the US, high drug prices spur people to concoct non-approved weight-loss medications.
- READ MORE ON:
- cyberattack
- health
- weight-loss
- India
- gender change
- WHO
- Czech Republic
- obesity
- COVID-19
- transgender
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who died in Ahmedabad plane crash.
Energy poverty in Europe: Who’s recovering and who’s falling behind?
Tata Group to provide Rs 1 crore compensation to families of persons who lost their lives in plane crash: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson.
Wholesale Inflation Hits 14-Month Low Amid Price Easing
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in Air India plane crash, cremated with full state honours in Rajkot.