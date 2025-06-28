Health News Update: From Cyberattacks to Weight-Loss Wars

In a rare confirmation, UK health authorities have linked a patient's death to a cyberattack on Synnovis last year. The incident delayed blood test results at King's College Hospital in London, contributing to the patient's demise, making it one of the first known fatalities from hacking activities in healthcare.

India has approved the launch of Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, as competition with Novo Nordisk intensifies in the burgeoning market. With obesity rates soaring, the rivalry over injectable weight-loss solutions like Wegovy is heating up, offering groundbreaking options in a nation second only to China in diabetes prevalence.

Transgender individuals in the Czech Republic will no longer need surgery to legally change gender, but must undergo medical observation following Health Ministry's updated guidelines. Concurrently, the WHO continues its probe into the origin of COVID-19, and in the US, high drug prices spur people to concoct non-approved weight-loss medications.