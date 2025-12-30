Left Menu

Leadership Tug-of-War: Who Will Command Karnataka's Budget?

The Karnataka Home Minister has urged the Congress high command to resolve leadership concerns before February's budget preparation. Amidst speculations, both G Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah remain key figures vying for influence. Internal party dynamics and future governance decisions loom as critical factors in the upcoming state budget session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:39 IST
leadership
  • Country:
  • India

The leadership tussle in Karnataka's Congress party is heating up, with Home Minister G Parameshwara calling for clarity on leadership decisions before the crucial budget preparation in February.

Amid widespread speculations about a change at the top, both Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are key players in this unfolding political drama. Siddaramaiah, currently the state's finance portfolio holder, had recently reaffirmed his intention to present the upcoming budget, despite whispers of potential leadership shifts.

Party insiders are closely watching movements within Congress, as discussions are rife regarding potential contenders for the chief ministership. The decision will ultimately rest with the Congress high command, who Parameshwara insists must act swiftly to ensure governance remains on track.

