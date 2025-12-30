Leadership Tug-of-War: Who Will Command Karnataka's Budget?

The leadership tussle in Karnataka's Congress party is heating up, with Home Minister G Parameshwara calling for clarity on leadership decisions before the crucial budget preparation in February.

Amid widespread speculations about a change at the top, both Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are key players in this unfolding political drama. Siddaramaiah, currently the state's finance portfolio holder, had recently reaffirmed his intention to present the upcoming budget, despite whispers of potential leadership shifts.

Party insiders are closely watching movements within Congress, as discussions are rife regarding potential contenders for the chief ministership. The decision will ultimately rest with the Congress high command, who Parameshwara insists must act swiftly to ensure governance remains on track.