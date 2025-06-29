Healthcare Developments: COVID-19 Origins and DIY Weight-loss Drugs
The World Health Organization continues its investigation into the origins of COVID-19, with significant information still needed. Concurrently, Americans like Amy Spencer are crafting their own weight-loss drugs due to high market prices, utilizing substances yet to receive FDA approval, including tirzepatide, found in Eli Lilly's Zepbound.
The World Health Organization announced on Friday that investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 virus remain active, though critical data is still missing. The WHO Scientific Advisory Group has made strides in understanding the origins of the virus but acknowledges that a comprehensive evaluation of all hypotheses is not yet possible.
Meanwhile, faced with escalating costs for obesity medications, Americans are turning to self-made solutions. Amy Spencer, a Missouri resident, is leading the charge by using a combination of weight-loss drugs, some of which are in clinical trials and not yet cleared by the U.S. FDA. One such ingredient is tirzepatide, which is part of Eli Lilly's Zepbound.
- READ MORE ON:
- WHO
- COVID-19
- health news
- virus origin
- obesity drugs
- Amy Spencer
- tirzepatide
- Zepbound
- FDA
- weight-loss