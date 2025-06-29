Healthcare Developments: COVID-19 Origins and DIY Weight-loss Drugs

The World Health Organization announced on Friday that investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 virus remain active, though critical data is still missing. The WHO Scientific Advisory Group has made strides in understanding the origins of the virus but acknowledges that a comprehensive evaluation of all hypotheses is not yet possible.

Meanwhile, faced with escalating costs for obesity medications, Americans are turning to self-made solutions. Amy Spencer, a Missouri resident, is leading the charge by using a combination of weight-loss drugs, some of which are in clinical trials and not yet cleared by the U.S. FDA. One such ingredient is tirzepatide, which is part of Eli Lilly's Zepbound.