India's Rising Cancer Crisis: The Urgent Call for HPV Awareness
Oncologists in India are raising alarms over the increasing prevalence of HPV-related cancers in young people. Despite being preventable, these cancers threaten to become a crisis due to low awareness and stigma. Experts advocate for vaccination, screening, and national campaigns to address this urgent health issue.
India is facing a growing cancer crisis, as a significant number of oncologists point to Human Papillomavirus (HPV) as a major factor in rising cancer cases among young adults, particularly those in their twenties and thirties. The virus, primarily transmitted through intimate skin contact, has led to an increase in cervical, oral, and oropharyngeal cancers.
Dr. Ashish Gupta from Amerix Cancer Hospital emphasizes the need for urgent action, citing the preventable nature of HPV-related cancers, which often progress swiftly and silently. He calls for nationwide vaccination and awareness campaigns in educational institutions and among parents to combat the disease effectively.
Lack of awareness and stigma continue to hinder prevention efforts, resulting in low vaccination rates. Oncologists advocate for universal HPV vaccination for preteens and emphasize the importance of routine screenings to catch early-stage cancers. Experts urge policies that incorporate these preventive measures into national health strategies to mitigate the looming crisis.
