Left Menu

India's Rising Cancer Crisis: The Urgent Call for HPV Awareness

Oncologists in India are raising alarms over the increasing prevalence of HPV-related cancers in young people. Despite being preventable, these cancers threaten to become a crisis due to low awareness and stigma. Experts advocate for vaccination, screening, and national campaigns to address this urgent health issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 10:43 IST
India's Rising Cancer Crisis: The Urgent Call for HPV Awareness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is facing a growing cancer crisis, as a significant number of oncologists point to Human Papillomavirus (HPV) as a major factor in rising cancer cases among young adults, particularly those in their twenties and thirties. The virus, primarily transmitted through intimate skin contact, has led to an increase in cervical, oral, and oropharyngeal cancers.

Dr. Ashish Gupta from Amerix Cancer Hospital emphasizes the need for urgent action, citing the preventable nature of HPV-related cancers, which often progress swiftly and silently. He calls for nationwide vaccination and awareness campaigns in educational institutions and among parents to combat the disease effectively.

Lack of awareness and stigma continue to hinder prevention efforts, resulting in low vaccination rates. Oncologists advocate for universal HPV vaccination for preteens and emphasize the importance of routine screenings to catch early-stage cancers. Experts urge policies that incorporate these preventive measures into national health strategies to mitigate the looming crisis.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025