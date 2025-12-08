Left Menu

Odisha Fights Cybercrime with State-Wide Awareness Campaign

Odisha reported 3,486 cybercrime cases involving Rs 222.09 crore over 16 months, leading to significant arrests and confiscated funds. The state launched a Cyber Safety Campaign involving workshops and mobile units to promote digital security awareness across urban and rural areas, engaging over 24 lakh citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:24 IST
Odisha Fights Cybercrime with State-Wide Awareness Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha has recorded 3,486 cybercrime cases amounting to financial damages of Rs 222.09 crore over the past 16 months, as disclosed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the state assembly.

Despite the substantial financial losses, law enforcement secured some successes, arresting 727 individuals and recovering Rs 61.36 lakh from fraudulent activities. Moreover, 104 cases have progressed to charge-sheet status.

To combat cybercrime more effectively, the government launched a proactive Cyber Safety Campaign–2025. This initiative featured 16 'Cyber Raths' mobile units spreading awareness across 33 police districts and reached over 24 lakh citizens through workshops, public meetings, and engaging activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025