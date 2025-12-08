Odisha Fights Cybercrime with State-Wide Awareness Campaign

Odisha has recorded 3,486 cybercrime cases amounting to financial damages of Rs 222.09 crore over the past 16 months, as disclosed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the state assembly.

Despite the substantial financial losses, law enforcement secured some successes, arresting 727 individuals and recovering Rs 61.36 lakh from fraudulent activities. Moreover, 104 cases have progressed to charge-sheet status.

To combat cybercrime more effectively, the government launched a proactive Cyber Safety Campaign–2025. This initiative featured 16 'Cyber Raths' mobile units spreading awareness across 33 police districts and reached over 24 lakh citizens through workshops, public meetings, and engaging activities.

