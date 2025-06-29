Navigating the Challenges of Infant Surgery: A Guide for Parents

When parents discover that surgery is required for their baby, a wave of emotions such as fear, uncertainty, and anxiety often washes over them. Experts assert that being well-informed and emotionally prepared can vastly improve the experience.

According to Dr. Shandip Kumar Sinha, Director of Pediatric Surgery at Medanta-The Medicity, it is crucial for parents to grasp every detail of the procedure. Healthcare professionals must ensure clear communication, enabling parents to understand potential outcomes and risks, fostering informed decisions throughout the surgical process.

Dr. Raman Kumar, the Chairman of the Academy of Family Physicians of India, emphasizes the impact of parents' emotional readiness. Maintaining a calm demeanor offers the child a sense of security. Additionally, practical preparations like completing required tests and ensuring comfort items are available can alleviate stress pre-surgery. Post-operative care, ongoing support, and a nurturing environment help in the recovery process.

(With inputs from agencies.)