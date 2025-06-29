Revolutionizing Parkinson's Treatment: Personalized Approaches Using MEG Innovation
Simon Fraser University researchers are pioneering personalized Parkinson's treatment using MEG imaging. They discovered that levodopa, a common drug, sometimes activates incorrect brain regions, diminishing its effectiveness. This insight could transform treatment strategies, ensuring drugs target the right brain areas for maximum benefit. The study, a collaboration with Swedish researchers, offers hope for tailored therapies.
Researchers at Simon Fraser University are utilizing magnetoencephalography (MEG), a cutting-edge brain imaging technique, to delve into why the Parkinson's medication levodopa is inconsistently effective across patients. By analyzing brain signals before and after medication, they found that levodopa sometimes activates incorrect brain regions, hindering its intended beneficial effects.
This groundbreaking work offers promise for developing personalized treatment plans that ensure medications effectively target the appropriate brain regions. The study, published in Movement Disorders, sheds light on the disparities in levodopa's efficacy and underscores the importance of individualized treatment approaches.
Alex Wiesman, assistant professor at SFU, highlights that Parkinson's, the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disease, urgently requires such tailored approaches. In collaboration with Sweden's Karolinska Institute, the study mapped brain activity in 17 patients, revealing that 'off-target' effects can hinder drug efficacy. This novel approach paves the way for improved treatment outcomes.
