Hospital Tragedy Sparks Political Uproar in Kottayam

A tragic accident at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam claimed the life of a woman and injured two others, including a child, when a section of the hospital collapsed on Thursday. The woman, identified as Bindu, was pulled from the debris after more than two hours.

The incident, which occurred in a reportedly unused part of Ward 14, sparked political controversy as opposition groups accused the government of negligence and attempting to downplay the disaster's severity. Health Minister Veena George and Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan visited the site, facing criticism from Congress leaders.

As rescue operations were delayed, opposition parties demanded a judicial inquiry. The BJP called for Minister George's resignation, alleging the state healthcare system was failing. Meanwhile, UDF leaders accused officials of negligence, asserting that a timely response might have saved the woman's life.

