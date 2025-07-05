Left Menu

Brain's Surprising Longevity: New Neurons Confirmed in Elderly Hippocampus

Researchers from Sweden's Karolinska Institute have found that the human brain continues to form new neurons in the hippocampus well into old age. This discovery may open up new avenues for treating memory-related disorders, challenging longstanding beliefs about brain adaptability and neurogenesis in adults.

Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a groundbreaking study, Swedish researchers have unveiled findings that challenge long-held beliefs about the human brain's adaptability. The study, conducted at Karolinska Institute, indicates that the hippocampus, a region crucial for memory and learning, continues to produce new neurons throughout an individual's life, even into old age.

The compelling evidence, published in the journal Science, suggests that our brains remain more flexible than previously understood, potentially paving the way for innovative treatments targeting memory loss and other cognitive disorders. This revelation stemmed from analyzing brain samples using sophisticated techniques that traced neuron development from stem cells.

The significance of these findings is underscored by their potential impact on understanding and treating neurological conditions. By utilizing single-nucleus RNA sequencing and other advanced tools, researchers identified active neural progenitor cells within the hippocampus, confirming ongoing neurogenesis in adults. This discovery adds a new dimension to our understanding of brain plasticity and cognitive longevity.

