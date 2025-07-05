Left Menu

Delhi's Pioneering Mental Health Initiative Aims to Soothe All Ages

The Delhi government is launching a four-tier mental health programme targeting children, working adults, and senior citizens. Offering teleconsultation, counselling, OPD care, and referrals, the initiative integrates traditional medicine. The anonymous service aims to combat rising stress and anxiety without stigma.

Delhi's Pioneering Mental Health Initiative Aims to Soothe All Ages
The Delhi government is introducing a groundbreaking mental health programme aimed at children, the working class, and senior citizens. The initiative, explained by Health Minister Pankaj Singh, uses a four-tier model comprising teleconsultation, counselling, OPD care, and a referral system.

This holistic programme, under the AYUSH framework, seeks to address rising stress and anxiety by providing an anonymous, accessible service rooted in traditional medicine, such as Ayurveda and Homoeopathy. Focusing on significant population groups, it promises support from a single phone call to hospital-level care if needed.

Through an anonymous helpline, individuals can book consultations. For in-person needs, cases will be referred to OPDs at Delhi's Ayush hospitals. The service is vital amid increasing stress in children and adults and seeks to alleviate mental health issues without stigma.

