French Archbishop Thibault Verny Takes Charge to Tackle Clergy Abuse Scandal

In a pivotal move, Pope Leo has appointed French Archbishop Thibault Verny as the new head of the Vatican's commission on clergy sexual abuse, marking a significant step in addressing a global issue that has severely impacted the Church's reputation. Verny, aged 59, also continues his role as the archbishop of Chambery, France.

The commission, established by Pope Francis in 2014, seeks to rectify the damage caused by widespread sexual abuse scandals. These scandals have not only tarnished the Church's moral standing but have also resulted in costly lawsuits and numerous bishop resignations worldwide.

As Verny takes the helm, he is determined to improve the Church's safeguarding measures, emphasizing the equitable distribution of resources to ensure the highest protection standards are met globally. Cardinal Sean O'Malley, his predecessor, endorsed Verny's appointment, highlighting his commitment to advancing global safeguarding protocols.

