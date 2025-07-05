Left Menu

French Archbishop Thibault Verny Takes Charge to Tackle Clergy Abuse Scandal

French Archbishop Thibault Verny has been appointed by Pope Leo as the new leader of the Vatican's commission addressing clergy sexual abuse. This move aims to restore the Church's credibility harmed by global scandals. Verny, who succeeds Cardinal Sean O'Malley, is committed to enhancing safeguarding measures worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:47 IST
French Archbishop Thibault Verny Takes Charge to Tackle Clergy Abuse Scandal

In a pivotal move, Pope Leo has appointed French Archbishop Thibault Verny as the new head of the Vatican's commission on clergy sexual abuse, marking a significant step in addressing a global issue that has severely impacted the Church's reputation. Verny, aged 59, also continues his role as the archbishop of Chambery, France.

The commission, established by Pope Francis in 2014, seeks to rectify the damage caused by widespread sexual abuse scandals. These scandals have not only tarnished the Church's moral standing but have also resulted in costly lawsuits and numerous bishop resignations worldwide.

As Verny takes the helm, he is determined to improve the Church's safeguarding measures, emphasizing the equitable distribution of resources to ensure the highest protection standards are met globally. Cardinal Sean O'Malley, his predecessor, endorsed Verny's appointment, highlighting his commitment to advancing global safeguarding protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025