Grenade Attack on Gaza Aid Site Leaves Two American Workers Injured

Two American aid workers assisting the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) were injured when assailants launched a grenade attack at a food distribution point in Gaza. The GHF reported on Saturday that the individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are now in stable condition after receiving medical attention.

The attack unfolded at the end of a successful food distribution event, where thousands of residents safely received assistance. Security at GHF sites is provided by private U.S. military contractors, underscoring the volatile environment in which these operations occur.

The incident amplifies tensions, as Gazan authorities reported multiple fatalities, attributing them to ongoing conflicts with the Israeli military. The GHF has faced criticism for bypassing established aid channels, with the U.N. questioning its neutrality. Despite risks, GHF claims over 52 million meals delivered, though logistical chaos has been reported.

