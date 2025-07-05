Left Menu

Grenade Attack on Gaza Aid Site Leaves Two American Workers Injured

Two American aid workers with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation were injured in a grenade attack at a food distribution site in Gaza. The attack, suspected to be carried out by two assailants, highlights security concerns as GHF bypasses traditional aid channels, facing criticism and risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:29 IST
Grenade Attack on Gaza Aid Site Leaves Two American Workers Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two American aid workers assisting the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) were injured when assailants launched a grenade attack at a food distribution point in Gaza. The GHF reported on Saturday that the individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are now in stable condition after receiving medical attention.

The attack unfolded at the end of a successful food distribution event, where thousands of residents safely received assistance. Security at GHF sites is provided by private U.S. military contractors, underscoring the volatile environment in which these operations occur.

The incident amplifies tensions, as Gazan authorities reported multiple fatalities, attributing them to ongoing conflicts with the Israeli military. The GHF has faced criticism for bypassing established aid channels, with the U.N. questioning its neutrality. Despite risks, GHF claims over 52 million meals delivered, though logistical chaos has been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025