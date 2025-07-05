Expert Panel Debunks COVID-19 Vaccination Link to Heart Disease in Karnataka

An expert committee in Karnataka has ruled out any association between premature cardiovascular disease and prior COVID-19 infection or vaccination. The group, led by Dr. Ravindranath of the Jayadeva Institute, found that COVID-19 vaccination may even be protective against long-term cardiac events.

The findings contradict recent statements by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who suggested a link between the heart attack deaths in Hassan district and the COVID-19 vaccine. These remarks have sparked criticism from figures including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, a prominent industry leader.

The committee's report suggests multiple factors contribute to the rise in sudden cardiac deaths, including behavioral and genetic risks. It recommends robust public health measures, such as increased cardiovascular screening and autopsy-based registries, to address the ongoing issue.

