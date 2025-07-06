Mind Your Diet: The Key to Slowing Cognitive Decline

Cardiff Metropolitan University researchers have highlighted the Mind diet as a promising method for combatting cognitive decline and reducing dementia risks. This dietary strategy combines the Mediterranean and Dash diets with subtle tweaks aimed at bolstering brain health.

The Mind diet emphasizes plant-based foods, lean proteins, and flavonoid-rich options like tea and dark chocolate. Crucially, it encourages the consumption of leafy greens and inclusion of nuts and healthy fats from sources such as olive oil. Research indicates that following the Mind diet correlates with slower cognitive decline and reduced Alzheimer's disease risk.

Public health guidelines advocate for a balanced diet, yet the Mind diet specifically suggests certain foods for cognitive benefits. Simple changes, like adding nuts to salads, eating a variety of fruits and vegetables, and opting for polyunsaturated fats, can significantly enhance overall and brain health as one ages.

