Delhi's Healthcare Overhaul: Empowering Through Ayushman Bharat

In a significant move to revamp healthcare, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed appointment letters to 1,388 nursing officers and 41 paramedical staff on Sunday, marking a step toward broader access to health schemes via Ayushman Bharat registration vans.

Addressing a gathering that included Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Singh, Gupta criticized the prior administration for neglecting healthcare needs, claiming her government is setting new standards with the establishment of 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

State leaders highlighted the drastic improvements and the crucial role of the recruited nurses in strengthening Delhi's health system, showcasing impressive registration numbers under Ayushman Bharat and pointing out significant government infrastructure investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)