Understanding Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria: The Hidden Strain of ADHD

In Toowoomba, Australia, the struggle of undiagnosed emotional battles like Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD) is more prevalent among adults with ADHD than previously thought.

Although RSD is not formally recognized in medical terms, it runs rampant among individuals seeking a better understanding of their emotional fabric. Research shows that RSD deeply affects emotional regulation, leading to overwhelming feelings of rejection, shame, or self-doubt upon non-critical social interactions.

Managing RSD isn't about changing an individual's character but understanding it. Researchers and clinicians advocate tools and therapeutic intervention to support those affected by RSD, offering relief from the intense emotional reactions and promising improved emotional resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)