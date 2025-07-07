Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Leads with Predictive Technology to Combat TB Deaths

Tamil Nadu is pioneering a model predicting adult TB patient deaths, reducing diagnosis-to-admission time, and utilizing the TB SeWA application. The initiative, under TN-KET, uses five critical health variables for effective patient triaging. This innovation aims to significantly lower TB mortality rates in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has taken a groundbreaking step as the first state to use a predictive model for estimating the mortality rate among adult tuberculosis patients. This new feature integrates into the existing TB SeWA application, enhancing its ability to triage patients more efficiently.

Developed by the National Institute of Epidemiology under ICMR, the model seeks to minimize the time from diagnosis to hospital admission for those most at risk. State TB Officer Dr. Asha Frederick explains that the application can now predict the probability of death more accurately, prioritizing urgent cases.

Implemented as part of the TN-KET initiative, the system uses five key health indicators to assess patients' conditions. The predictive tool marks a significant advance in TB management, potentially reducing death rates and serving as a model for other regions facing high TB-related mortality rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

