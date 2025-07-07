Breakthrough in Blood Sodium Monitoring: Terahertz Technology Unveils Non-Invasive Diagnostic Future

In a groundbreaking development, scientists have devised a novel method for monitoring blood sodium levels, eliminating the need for traditional blood sample collection. This breakthrough combines terahertz radiation with optoacoustic detection to establish a non-invasive system capable of tracking sodium in real-time, even through the skin.

The innovative approach circumvents challenges like water interference, paving the way for fast and safer diagnostic procedures in human medicine. Accurately measuring blood sodium is vital for diagnosing and managing conditions such as dehydration, kidney disease, and certain neurological and endocrine disorders.

Terahertz radiation, situated between microwaves and mid-infrared on the electromagnetic spectrum, is heralded for its low energy and non-harmful nature, making it ideal for biological applications. "By adding optoacoustic detection, we overcame key challenges and achieved the first in vivo ion detection using terahertz waves," said Zhen Tian from Tianjin University, highlighting the method's practicality for clinical use.